Connecticut Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever from playoffs

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun were happy to finally close out an opening round series at home in two games.

Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Sun sweep Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever out of the playoffs with an 87-81 win Wednesday night.

Since the league changed its playoff format in 2022 the Sun have needed to win a decisive third game on the road in the first round to advance, which they did both years. This time were able to do it at home.

“Finally locked in and took advantage of homecourt advantage,” said Thomas, who had a triple-double in the Game 1 win. “We’re ready. Tested tonight and it wasn’t pretty, but that’s the nature of playoffs. We pulled out a gutsy win. We’re hungry and ready. … We’re ready for what the playoff journey is going to unfold.”

The third-seeded Sun will now face Minnesota in the semifinals which begin Sunday.



