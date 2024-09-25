Today is Wednesday September 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Hurricane Helene live updates: Florida residents evacuate as massive storm approaches

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 7:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hurricane Helene live updates: Florida residents evacuate as massive storm approachesFLORIDA (AP) — An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday. Forecasters say it’s churning on a path that will take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast. Live updates from the Associated Press are here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC