Hurricane Helene live updates: Florida residents evacuate as massive storm approaches

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 7:56 pm

FLORIDA (AP) — An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday. Forecasters say it’s churning on a path that will take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast. Live updates from the Associated Press are here.

