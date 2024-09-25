Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to miss postseason with lat injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez won’t pitch again this year, another setback for the injury-ravaged Baltimore Orioles as they prepare for the playoffs.

Rodriguez, the team’s No. 2 starter, has been on the injured list since early August because of right lat discomfort. Even last week, the Orioles were still hoping to get him back before October. But manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday the right-hander is being shut down and will miss the postseason.

“He was progressing fine,” Hyde said at Yankee Stadium. “It’s normally an injury which takes some time, and to get him back for the playoffs was going to be a little bit of a rush. And we just felt like for his health, for his future, it was the right thing to do.”

Rodriguez was 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA over 20 starts in his second major league season. He struck out 130 batters and walked 36 in 116 2/3 innings.

“That’s a loss. We’ve missed him,” Hyde said.

A heralded prospect when he arrived in the big leagues last year, Rodriguez is 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 career starts.

“Going to get him ready for 2025,” Hyde said. “It’s disappointing. It’s tough. But he’s so talented, and a huge part of our rotation this year and going forward. So, just ran out of time.”

Despite a rash of injuries, particularly to their pitching staff, the Orioles clinched their second consecutive playoff appearance Tuesday night. They are guaranteed at least an American League wild card and are in the driver’s seat to host a best-of-three Wild Card Series next week at Camden Yards.

Starting pitchers Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells are all sidelined following Tommy John surgery. All-Star closer Félix Bautista also is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season.

“It’s part of the game, unfortunately. It’s part of the game that stinks. But we’ve been missing guys all year and hung in there,” Hyde said.

Corbin Burnes, Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer and Albert Suárez still give Baltimore several good options for its playoff rotation.

The second-place Orioles entered Wednesday night five games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees with five to play.

