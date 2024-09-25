Today is Wednesday September 25, 2024
Royals’ Lorenzen departs after only 2 1/3 innings in first start since return from IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen departed in the third inning of his start against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in his first action since a return from the injured list.

Lorenzen (left hamstring) was activated pregame from the 15-day IL to make his first start since Aug. 27.

Lorenzen, who is 7-6 with a 3.43 ERA, struck out two batters, retired seven and did not allow a hit over 28 pitches. He departed with a 1-0 lead midway through Nasim Nuñez’s at-bat after a visit from the training staff. Daniel Lynch IV entered and completed another scoreless frame.

The Royals (83-74) entered Wednesday in possession of the second AL wild card spot ahead of Detroit (83-74) based on their head-to-head record and two games in front of Minnesota and Seattle.

The Royals opened their three-game set in Washington with a 1-0, 10-inning win on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game slide and maintain their grasp on the second wild card. They will finish the season with a three-game set against Atlanta, which is currently a half-game back of the final NL wild card place.



