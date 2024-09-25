Domestic violence leads to shooting death in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 7:15 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department reports one man is dead following a fight between family members . According to our news partner KETK, LPD was called Wednesday afternoon to 700 Ethel Street, near La Quinta Inn. Officers found a man at the scene had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. An investigation revealed the shooting happened when an argument with family members rapidly increased to the shooting incident. The other family member allegedly involved in the shooting, remained on the on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Go Back