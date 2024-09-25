Schumer says Senate is ready to pass bill to avoid shutdown ‘if all goes well in the House’

(WASHINGTON) -- The House is expected to hold a vote Wednesday afternoon on a bill that would avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

House leaders are confident the short-term measure, which will keep the government funded until Dec. 20, will achieve a two-thirds majority and pass the chamber under a suspension of the rules with the help of Democrats.

The move comes after Speaker Mike Johnson's push to pass a funding measure that included the SAVE Act -- a bill that would require proof of citizenship to vote -- failed last week due to Democratic opposition and several Republican defections.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he supports the funding measure, but he pointed out that it has been House Democrats that have helped Republicans avoid shutdowns during the current Congress.

"Can anyone name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have been able to do on their own to make life better for the American people? A single thing? Just one," he asked. "Can the American people name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans have done to make their lives better? Zip, zero. So that is the track record that will be presented to the American people," he said.

Former President Donald Trump had called on congressional Republicans to allow the government to shut down over the SAVE Act.

Johnson told ABC News, "I am not defying President Trump" when asked if the former president approved of the new solution to avoid a shutdown.

"I've spoken with him at great length, and he is very frustrated about the situation," Johnson said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "His great concern is election security, and it is mine as well. It is all of ours."

Johnson asserted Trump "understands the current dilemma" with House Republicans and said, "there's no daylight between us."

The White House and congressional Democrats all slammed Johnson's attempt to tie the voter eligibility legislation to government funding, noting that it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.

But the "clean" short-term measure to avert a shutdown was praised by Democratic leaders and the Biden administration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said the Senate will "immediately move" to pass the measure as soon as the House sends it over, and "if all goes well in the House, the Senate should be sending President Biden a bill before the end of today.

"Americans can breathe easy that because both sides have chosen bipartisanship, Congress is getting the job done," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We will keep the government open. We will prevent vital government services from needlessly coming to a halt. We will give appropriators more time to fully fund the government before the end of the year. And I'm especially pleased we're getting the job done with some time to spare."

In addition to funding the government through Dec. 20, the bill includes funds to replenish FEMA and $231 million for the U.S. Secret Service in the wake a second apparent assassination attempt against Trump.

The White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday released a statement calling for "swift passage of this bill in both chambers of the Congress to avoid a costly, unnecessary Government shutdown."

