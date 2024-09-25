East Texas teacher arrested for injuring student

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 2:49 pm

BROWNSBORO – 39-year-old Kyle Lee Rocha was arrested for injury to a child and booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $25,000 bond on Sept. 20, which he posted the same day. According to his probable cause affidavit, Rocha was in the Chandler Elementary School Behavioral Classroom on Sept. 13. The document describes footage from the classroom that showed Rocha picking up paperwork from the floor and placing the papers on the student’s desk, instructing the student to keep the pages on his desk. The student was reportedly seen throwing the paperwork into a clothes basket on his desk and tilting his desk several times as Rocha stands in front of him.

Footage reportedly showed the student rocking his desk backwards, tilting the front of the desk up. Rocha then allegedly “placed both of his hands onto the front of the desk and push[ed] the desk backwards, purposefully causing the desk to fall over” and the student to fall, hitting the back of his head and elbows against the desk behind him. The elementary school student is then seen on video “holding both of his elbows close to his body, screaming and crying.” Authorities received photographs that showed injuries to the child, including redness and a knot on the back of the student’s skull. Both elbows showed two small red marks or cuts with redness and bruising. Rocha was arrested on Sept. 20, the same day a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator was called to assist with this case.

