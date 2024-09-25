Today is Wednesday September 25, 2024
2 hurt in explosion from intentionally set IED at Santa Maria Courthouse in California

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 2:07 pm
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) -- Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

One person of interest -- an adult male -- was detained, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an "intentionally set improvised explosive device," Zick said.

People are urged to stay away from the area.

"Scene has not been deemed safe," Zick wrote earlier on social media.

The courthouse is closed for the day and city buildings within one block of the courthouse are temporarily closed, said Mark Van de Camp, spokesperson for the city of Santa Maria.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

News Partner
