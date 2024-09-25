TWU beginning phase two of taste and odor water quality study

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 12:30 pm

TYLER – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) and HDR Engineering, Inc. have completed phase one of the study on Lake Palestine water’s taste and odor quality and are starting phase two. The City Council approved the $1.75 million contract for the final phase on Wednesday, Sept. 25. TWU provides water to the City of Tyler through two water treatment plants, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant and the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant. The Lake Palestine plant sources its water from Lake Palestine, which has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards.

The water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the geosmin compound from the raw water. However, geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated year-round.

The study will identify ways to enhance the treatment process and address the taste and odor issues that TWU customers experience when Lake Palestine has seasonal issues. The first phase assessed the treatment process performance and regulatory compliance, determined target water quality parameters, and developed a bench-scale and pilot-scale testing plan.

Phase two includes executing the testing plan, analyzing test results, and developing recommendations for improving the removal of taste and odor compounds and other potential improvements in the overall water treatment process. Additionally, the treatment of perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have not been detected in Lake Palestine, will be examined in the event a treatment strategy is required in the future.

Phase two of the study is estimated to be completed by April 2026.

