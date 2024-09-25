Kilgore recognized as a Purple Heart City

September 25, 2024 at 7:04 am

KILGORE — Kilgore is known for the world’s richest acre and the World Famous Rangerettes and on Tuesday night the city added a new honor to that list. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore is now recognized as a Purple Heart City in a ceremony at the city hall. The city’s new title carries a lot of weight for long time resident and veteran Daniel Abram, because he understands the sacrifice veterans have made for their country.

“We think it’s wonderful,” Abrams said. “I think it should be respected, men paid an awful price for that.”

The Kilgore mayor said resident Vickie Raymond brought this idea to the city and immediately had full support. The designation comes from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1513, to honor veterans who live in Kilgore and make sure they feel appreciated.

City hall was filled to the brim with purple heart recipients, family members representing those lost and support from the town of Kilgore for the reading of the proclamation that officially made Kilgore a Purple Heart City.

“It’s just a very special way of honoring our Purple Heart Recipients in the city of Kilgore,” said Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin III. “This was one of the highlights of my 10 years of mayor, getting to be a part of this.”

