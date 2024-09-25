Smith County appoints new Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2024 at 7:04 am

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to appoint a new Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5 after the retirement announcement of Judge Jon Johnson. According to a release, Danny Brown was unanimously voted to be appointed as JP 5 for Smith County on Tuesday morning. The county said that Brown has served as Tyler ISD Police Chief for the past 12 years and is looking forward to serve his community of Lindale.

“I have always driven to Tyler to work,” Brown said. “I want to serve in Lindale where I have lived all these years.”

According to the release, Brown worked for the Tyler Police Department for 21 years, then for Child Protective Services for five years before becoming the chief for the Tyler ISD Police Department.

“I am a motivated professional with customer service proficiency and extensive supervisor experience,” Brown said to the Commissioners Court. “I believe that my experience, management skills and leadership abilities qualify me to be considered for this honorable position.”

Brown will be sworn into the position after the official retirement of Johnson on Sept. 30.

Go Back