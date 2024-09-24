Argument between friends leads to fatal East Texas shooting

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 4:41 pm

NEW BOSTON – Our news partners at KETK report a 21-year-old was arrested on Monday for the shooting murder of his friend, the New Boston Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to the Front Street Apartments at 4:16 p.m. where the suspect, identified as Javier Vega, 21 of New Boston, told them he had shot 23-year-old Sterling Levy. Levy was found dead in the doorway of a second-story apartment, New Boston PD said. A witness told police that Vega and Levy were friends and lived in the same apartment. The police department said the witness saw Vega and Levy arguing that resulted in Levy hitting Vega in the jaw. According to the witness, Levy went to talk to his fiancé outside when Vega walked out and pointed a gun at him. “Levy then attempted to take the gun from Vega, and the gun discharged, striking Levy in the chest,” the police department said.

New Boston PD said Vega was charged with his murder and was taken to the Bowie County Jail.

Northeast Texas Community College, that Levy attended, released a statement where they said counseling services would be available for anyone who needs support.

“As with all of our students here, Xander was a valued member of our college community and he will be greatly missed. As we come together in support of one another, I encourage anyone in need of comfort or counseling to reach out to our NTCC Counseling Services team who are here to offer support,” NTCC President Dr. Ron Clinton said. “Please join me in keeping Xander’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

