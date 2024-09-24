Today is Tuesday September 24, 2024
Bryan Cranston to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Santa Fe International Film Festival

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 3:51 pm
The upcoming Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced it will be honoring Bryan Cranston with its Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Not coincidentally, his drama Breaking Bad was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a fact mentioned by SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Bailey in the announcement.

"Bryan Cranston’s work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry," she said.

"We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad.'"

Cranston will be honored on Oct. 19; the event takes place Oct. 16 through Oct. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



