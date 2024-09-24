Today is Tuesday September 24, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-star Ross Marquand’s pitch to bring Chris Evans’ Captain America back to Marvel

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 3:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

After Thanos is defeated at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans' Captain America takes a trip through time to return the six Infinity Stones back to the timelines from whence they came. 

And although the movie explains the trip seems instantaneous, to Cap it would be anything but -- and returning the Soul Stone would bring him face to face with its keeper, The Red Skull, who happens to be Cap's archenemy.

Since the end of that film, fans have been wondering exactly what Cap would have encountered on that important mission. 

One of those fans is apparently Ross Marquand, The Walking Dead veteran and gifted celebrity voice impersonator who played Red Skull in the last two Avengers movies.

According to Graham Mosimann, who moderated a panel with Marquand at the fan convention the Edmonton Expo, the actor reiterated he "keeps pitching" to Marvel a Disney+ show that would follow Cap on this final mission. He's mentioned it at cons before.

Evans already returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame -- but as his Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm, not Cap, in Deadpool & Wolverine

In the past, he's said he didn't want to mess with Cap's Endgame endgame: His trip through time ends with him finally in the arms of his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

In 2023, Evans told GQ about a return as Steve Rogers, "I'll never say never. ... But I'm also very precious with it."

He added, "I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing."

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC