Hiland Dairy to expand Tyler location

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 4:15 pm

TYLER – Hiland Dairy Foods Co. announced the 90,000 square-foot expansion of their facility in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the company said, the expansion of Hiland’s Tyler location will include “state-of-the-art processing, filling casing, palletizing, load-out, storage areas and a new laboratory.”

Hiland Dairy President Rick Beaman said, “This expansion is more than just growth in our physical footprint; it’s a commitment to the future of Tyler, We deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from the city, and we’re excited to continue providing good-paying, stable jobs for this community for years to come.”

Hiland said that the expansion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

