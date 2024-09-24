Today is Tuesday September 24, 2024
Johnny Depp mentions “televised soap opera” that was his life while promoting new film

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 11:50 am
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Johnny Depp was speaking about his latest directorial effort, Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, at the San Sebastian Film Festival and alluded to his messy court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard

When asked if he saw parallels to his life and the life of the movie's subject, artist Amedeo "Modi" Modigliani, Depp said he did, but claims it's not about him.

"Sure, we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there, but I'm alright," he said, according to Variety.

Depp continued, "I think we've all been through a number of things, ultimately. ... Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."

Al Pacino also stars in the film, which Depp said was "infinitely more positive" than his last directing experience with The Brave 27 years ago — and so far, critics have been more positive about this one, as well.

