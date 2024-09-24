Fifth inmate in less than 2 months dies at Bexar County jail

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 11:31 am

SAN ANTONIO – The San antonio Express-News reports a Bexar County jail inmate’s death Sunday marks the fifth inmate to die in less that 2 months. The woman “experienced a medical episode exacerbated by her detoxing conditions,” according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Nicole Garcia, 31, was in the process of getting booked into the jail at 3:13 a.m. on Sunday when she became unresponsive. Other inmates who were in the same holding cell as Garcia noticed she did not look well and alerted nearby deputies. The sheriff’s office said they immediately called for additional medical assistance and began performing life-saving measures. First responders with the San Antonio Fire Department pronounced Garcia dead at 3:45 a.m. Investigators said they suspect that Garcia’s medical episode was exacerbated by her “detoxing conditions.”

