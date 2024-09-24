Smith County gives $4 million to mental health facility

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 11:21 am

TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 24, voted to approve allocating $4 million in ARPA funding to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler to help pay for a behavioral health hospital. The court approved a beneficiary agreement, which will allow the UT Health Science Center to renovate the former behavioral health center, located at 4101 University Blvd., and reopen it as a licensed behavioral health hospital with new impatient beds. The facility will expand the opportunities for inpatient and outpatient programs for mental health crisis care for Smith County patients.

“I am extremely excited to see this project moving forward,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “What began as a simple conversation about the need for improved mental health service delivery in Smith County has now developed into a partnership between Smith County and the UT Health System. The beneficiary agreement we approved today represents $4 million of ARPA funding to remodel the 7- bed Behavioral Health Center located adjacent to the UT Tyler campus. My thanks go out to all who played a role in this huge step for mental health in our community.”

Last month, UT Tyler, UT Health East Texas and Oceans Healthcare announced a partnership to expand behavioral health care, which included the Tyler facility, which is expected to be open in 2026.

The facility will offer individualized treatment options for adolescents, adults and seniors.

As part of the agreement, there will be10 dedicated crisis beds available at the facility.

“We are excited to participate in this joint venture with these extraordinary partners,” UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD, said in an earlier statement. “Thanks to the support of the UT System Board of Regents and Smith County, the renovated behavioral health facility will not only provide mental health care for patients, but it will also serve as a teaching venue for our students to receive training in this vital health profession.”

The Tyler facility will undergo renovations with approximately $7 million in capital investments to ensure the building is designed for the unique needs of behavioral health patients.

