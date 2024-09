Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff raises more than $1 million in Texas

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 8:42 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Tribune reports that Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff raised more than $1 million at a San Antonio fundraiser for Kamala Harris presidential campaign Monday night, the largest presidential fundraiser in the city‚Äôs history. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made the announcement at a reception hosted by Frank and Cecilia Herrera that was attended by prominent area Democrats like Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development, State Sen. Jos√© Men√©ndez, and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar. Emhoff also said that voters could also make ‚Äúserious changes‚ÄĚ to the state by flipping some statehouse races and their statewide leaders.

