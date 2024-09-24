Today is Tuesday September 24, 2024
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff raises more than $1 million in Texas

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 8:42 am
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Tribune reports that Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff raised more than $1 million at a San Antonio fundraiser for Kamala Harris presidential campaign Monday night, the largest presidential fundraiser in the city’s history. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made the announcement at a reception hosted by Frank and Cecilia Herrera that was attended by prominent area Democrats like Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development, State Sen. José Menéndez, and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar. Emhoff also said that voters could also make “serious changes” to the state by flipping some statehouse races and their statewide leaders.



