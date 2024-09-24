Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: US seeking ‘off-ramp’ as IDF pounds Hezbollah

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike near the southern Lebanese village of Al-Mahmoudiye on September 24, 2024. (RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Israel and Hezbollah are exchanging hundreds of cross-border strikes in the wake of the shocking explosions of wireless devices across Lebanon last week.

Here's how the news is developing:

Lebanon death toll rises to 558 people, ministry says

At least 558 people have been killed -- including 50 children and 95 women -- and another 1,853 people wounded by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since Monday, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Officials released the updated figures during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck at least 1,600 targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Israeli bombing prompts exodus from southern Lebanon

Thousands of people fled their homes in southern Lebanon after Israel killed hundreds in intensified airstrikes through Monday and Tuesday.

The mass movement of people -- encouraged by the Israel Defense Forces before and during its expanding bombing campaign -- prompted gridlock on highways running north toward the capital Beirut.

A journey that usually takes 90 minutes took up to 13 hours.

Authorities are working to turn schools and other educational institutions into makeshift shelters to house displaced people.

IDF, Hezbollah begin new day of cross-border fire

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday its warplanes struck “dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon,” with artillery and tanks also conducting fire missions in the area.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, fired at least 125 rockets overnight into Tuesday morning. Sirens were sounding through the early morning in northern Israel.

At least nine people suffered minor injuries as a result of rockets fired into the Western Galilee region of northern Israel on Tuesday morning, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service.

At least 492 people were killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes on Monday, according to Lebanese authorities. At least 1,645 people were reported injured.

The IDF said it struck at least 1,600 targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Blinken seeks 'off ramp' as Israel pounds Lebanon, official says

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration told ABC News the U.S. cannot rule out the possibility of an Israeli invasion into Lebanon following the escalation of its airstrike campaign on Monday.

"I think it is important for everyone to take Israeli preparations seriously," the senior administration official said.

The U.S. is putting its hope in engagements on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly this week, said the senior administration official, who expressed hope that the informal meetings could lead to "illusive solutions" or "at least make some progress" toward resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

The official said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would discuss "the increasing challenges" across the so-called "Blue Line" dividing Israel and Lebanon at a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

At that engagement and through the week, the a key U.S. focus will be "finding an off ramp," they said.

"We've got some concrete ideas with allies and partners we are going to be discussing," the official added.

New details emerge over US troops being sent to Middle East

A U.S. official tells ABC News that the "small number of additional U.S. military personnel being sent to the Middle East," announced this morning by the Pentagon is a small special operations team that will work in planning for a non-combatant evacuation operation should it be needed.

Lebanon warns UN its citizens face 'serious danger' amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

A Lebanese parliament member addressed the United Nations General Assembly Monday sharing a warning that the country's citizens are in danger as tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah intensify.

Member Bahia El Hariri attended the U.N. meeting in place of Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"The people of Lebanon are in serious danger after the destruction of large areas of agricultural land and the targeting of residential buildings in the majority of the regions of Lebanon," Hariri said.

"This has damaged the economy of our country and threatened our social order, especially since several countries have asked their nationals to leave our country," she added.

Separately, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "gravely alarmed" by the escalating situation between northern Israel and southern Lebanon and the "large number of civilian casualties, including children and women, being reported by Lebanese authorities, as well as thousands of displaced persons, amidst the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October," in a statement issued by his spokesperson Monday.

"The Secretary-General is also gravely alarmed" by the continued Hezbollah strikes on Israel, the statement added.

Israeli forces attacked 1,600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, IDF says

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked "1,600 terrorist targets of Hezbollah" in parts of southern Lebanon in "several attack waves," on Monday, the IDF said in a post on X.

US Embassy in Jerusalem issues travel restriction for government employees

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert "temporarily" restricting travel for U.S. government employees and their family members to parts of northern and northeastern Israel.

"U.S. government employees and their family members have been temporarily restricted from any personal travel north of highway 65 toward Afula and north/northeast of highway 71 from Afula to the Jordanian border. Any official travel in this area will require approval. Approved travel will take place only in armored vehicles. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans," the U.S. Embassy alert said.

Afula is a city in northern Israel.

"US citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities," the alert read.

