Four East Texas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Posted/updated on: September 24, 2024 at 12:59 am
Four East Texas schools named National Blue Ribbon SchoolsTYLER – On Monday, the United States Department of Education announced 356 schools nationwide as Blue Ribbon Schools. According to our news partner KETK, four of these schools were from East Texas. In a release from the department, National Blue Ribbon Schools are schools that “excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.”

Of the 356 nationally recognized schools, the following East Texas schools were awarded:
Caldwell Arts Academy in Tyler for exemplary achievement gap closing
Gus Winston Cain Elementary School in Whitehouse for exemplary high performance
Hudson Elementary School in Longview for exemplary high performance
Neches High School in Palestine for exemplary achievement gap closing

All of the schools were awarded a National Blue Ribbon School flag as a “recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning.”



News Partner
