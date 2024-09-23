Key Nebraska Republican opposes Trump effort to change state’s electoral vote process

(LINCOLN, Neb.) -- A growing effort backed by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to switch Nebraska's electoral process to winner-take-all hit a major snag on Monday after a key state lawmaker said he wouldn't support such a change before the November election.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell, one of the key Republicans holdouts GOP Gov. Jim Pillen was looking to for support to break a likely filibuster, said in a statement that he would not vote to change electoral process before then.

Instead, McDonnell said he believed the legislature should take up the issue in next year's legislative session, which tentatively starts the first week of January 2025.

"In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront," McDonnell said. "I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change."

"I have notified Governor Pillen that I will not change my long-held position and will oppose any attempted changes to our electoral college system before the 2024 election," he added. "I also encouraged him and will encourage my colleagues in the Unicameral to pass a constitutional amendment during next year's session, so that the people of Nebraska can once and for all decide this issue the way it should be decided -- on the ballot."

Pillen released a statement last week saying he would not call a special session unless Republican legislators could show they have 33 votes needed to break an expected Democratic filibuster. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch ally of Trump, traveled to Nebraska last week to lobby lawmakers and met with stakeholders.

ABC News spoke to Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood, who agreed that McDonnell was a key holdout and understood the Nebraska legislature needed at least three more votes to break a very likely filibuster.

If the other state Senate holdouts stand firm, McDonnell's decision effectively throws cold water on the ongoing effort to switch the state's Electoral College vote to winner-take-all, even after Republican members of Congress and Trump pushed for the change.

Flood, a Republican who represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, said Trump engaging directly on the issue "underscores how big of a deal this is." Flood, who supports changing the process along with the rest of Nebraska's federal delegation, said Nebraska "has the right to speak with the majority of its citizens, by and through its legislature, and that's what I want to see done."

The winner-take-all electoral change would be pivotal if the Republican-leaning state allocates all of its five electoral votes solely to Trump, instead of dividing them with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nebraska split its electoral votes in 2020, with President Joe Biden flipping the 2nd district, which includes Omaha. Without gaining the votes from Nebraska's 2nd district, Harris could not win the general election with "blue wall" of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania alone. It would also create a new possibility for a 269-269 Electoral College tie.

"It is amazing to think that could come down to Nebraska, but I think the math and the reality is that it very well may be true," Flood said.

ABC News' Nathaniel Rakich contributed to this report.

