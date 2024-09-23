An East Texas teen is arrested for making a social media threat

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 4:15 pm

SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Sulphur Springs ISD is asking the community to help them with efforts end social media threats. According to our news partner KETK, another student in Sulphur Springs was arrested Saturday night for making an online threat to the school.

In a release from the superintendents office, federal law enforcement contacted the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday in regards to a social media threat. Sulpur Springs ISD said a 14-year-old middle school girl was taken to a juvenile facility. The student is now facing felony charges for making a terroristic threat.

The district went on to say that type of behavior will not be tolerated as it drains county and city resources.

“We will continue to advocate for those caught participating in this type of behavior to be prosecuted to the maximum extent allowed by law. If you do not monitor you child’s social media, law enforcement will. We will take no chances with the safety of our students and staff. We would ask you again that you partner with us in making this behavior stop,” the district said.

