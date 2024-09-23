Tyler man arrested after pointing rifle at family, firing at officers

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 3:41 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly pointing a rifle at his family and opening fire at officers according to our news partners at KETK. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Saturday at approximately 10:15 p.m. police responded to the 3000 block of Outwood Drive to reports of an aggravated assault. According to police, it was reported that a man identified as Richard Doorman, 48 of Tyler, had pointed a rifle at his wife and child. Officials said that when police arrived Doorman opened fire at the police, but none were hit. Erbaugh said that afterwards the SWAT team and negotiators arrived on the scene and Doorman came peacefully into custody. Doorman has been booked into the Smith County Jail and was charged with two counts of aggravated family violence and 2 counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

