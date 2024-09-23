Founding dean of UT Tyler’s medical school steps down

September 23, 2024

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that last Tuesday, the UT Tyler Dean of the School of Medicine stepped down from his role. Dr. Brigham Willis was the founding dean of the school. He announced his decision to step down on Tuesday and said it was in order to spend more time with his family. Dr. Sue Cox, a leader in medical education that has been with the school of medicine since before it was founded, took over for him as Interim Dean. She previously served as planning dean. She also serves as the executive vice dean of academics and chair of the Department of Medical Education at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. “The medical students are thriving, and the future of the School of Medicine is incredibly bright,” according to a statement from UT Tyler.

