Police seize over 15 lbs of weed during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 12:01 pm

LIVINGSTON – Our news partners at KETK report a 23-year-old was arrested on Saturday after police found more than 15 pounds of marijuana and $9,000 during a traffic stop, the Livingston Police Department said.

According to the police department, officers stopped a car travelling on Highway 59 in Livingston for a vehicle violation.

“During the traffic stop, probable cause was established to search the vehicle,” Livingston PD said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 15 pounds of weed and more than $9,100, the police department said.

The police department said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Christian Ramos, of Lufkin, was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Ramos was charged for possession of marijuana and is being held at the Polk County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

