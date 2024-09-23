Two Trinity County residents arrested for drugs

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 12:01 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a passerby’s glance of a man taking out what looked like marijuana plants incited a search where methamphetamine was also found at the residence, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, two residents received felony charges on Wednesday after a passerby saw the man taking his marijuana plants out “for some sunshine.” bThe sheriff’s office said, when deputies arrived they had enough probable cause for a search warrant. Authorities said a search of the residence led to the seizure of meth and the discovery that the house was also occupied by small children. The Trinity County residents arrested are now facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, Wallace said.

