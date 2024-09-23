Today is Monday September 23, 2024
If you’re a screamer, FX’s ‘Grotesquerie’ wants to hear it

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 10:35 am
FX

Ahead of the release of its creepy new serial killer series Grotesquerie, FX is conducting a symphony — of screams — and it wants you to participate. 

The network had already popped up booths in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles, which let horror fans have their screams recorded, and now it's opening up the creepy collection process to social media.

The network's "call-to-scream" campaign can be found on Instagram and TikTok with #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX, where you can get the chance to join in.

The harvested howls will be compiled into "a horrific work of art" composed by producer Blake Slatkin.

Starring Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, Ryan Murphy's 10-episode Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams next day on Hulu.


