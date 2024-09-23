Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson exit with concussions

ByTIM MCMANUS

September 22, 2024, 2:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson both suffered concussions in Sunday’s 15-12 win over the Saints.

Smith left early in the fourth after a big collision with defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. His momentum was going backward after being corralled by Saints defenders following a short completion, and then he was blindsided by Boyd.

Smith remained on the ground for several minutes, with teammates gathered around him and coach Nick Sirianni placing a hand on his knee before Smith eventually got up and walked off under his own power.

Johnson exited in the first half after being evaluated in the medical tent. He was replaced by Fred Johnson. Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and receiver/returner Britain Covey (shoulder) also exited the game.

