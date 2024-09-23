Eagles DB accuses Saints of ‘playing dirty’ as DeVonta Smith injured

Posted/updated on: September 23, 2024 at 5:49 am

ByTIM MCMANUS

September 22, 2024, 5:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS — Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson called the hit that injured receiver DeVonta Smith in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints a “cheap shot” and accused his former team of “playing dirty.”

Smith left early in the fourth quarter with a concussion after a big collision with Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. Smith’s momentum was going backward after he was corralled by Saints defenders following a short completion, and he was blindsided by a high hit from Boyd. There was no flag on the play.

“Man, that’s the dirtiest s— I ever saw in football, bro,” Gardner-Johnson said following the Eagles’ narrow 15-12 win. “Y’all obviously saw forward progression was stopped. For them to take a cheap shot on one of our key players, it goes to show what type of team that is. They’re front-runners.”

This was Gardner-Johnson’s first time playing against the Saints since they traded him to the Eagles in August 2022, and his emotions were clearly running high.

“Y’all always talk about Ceedy this, Ceedy this, but let’s talk about how they’re playing dirty on their side,” Gardner-Johnson said. “At the end of the day, the league will handle it. … We got the dub and keep it pushing.”

Gardner-Johnson’s teammates were more measured, though the play appeared to be weighing on the minds of several players in the locker room.

“Did I think it was dirty? Yeah,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata, who pushed Boyd to the ground following the play. “Did I think it was intentional? No — ah, I don’t f—ing know. I’ve got to watch it. I’m conflicted as you can tell. I hope Smitty is OK.”

Mailata added that Boyd was “just trying to make a play” — a sentiment echoed by defensive end Brandon Graham.

Smith remained on the ground for several minutes. Teammates gathered around him and coach Nick Sirianni placed a hand on Smith’s knee before the receiver eventually got up and walked off under his own power. He was later ruled out for the game.

On the next play, running back Saquon Barkley broke off for a 65-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles ahead for the first time.

“You see something like Smitty getting hurt today, that’s frustrating,” center Cam Jurgens said. “I hope everybody’s all right. There were a lot of injuries, but it sucks when a player gets hit like that.”

Standout right tackle Lane Johnson also exited with a concussion in the first half and did not return. Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and receiver/returner Britain Covey (shoulder) sustained injuries as well and were ruled out. Covey was wearing a sling on his left arm as he walked out of the locker room postgame.

