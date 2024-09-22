Woman reported missing found dead near Canton

Posted/updated on: September 22, 2024 at 9:57 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — A 62-year-old woman reported missing September 19 has been found dead. According to our news partner KETK, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that Lisa Adams was found dead during a search performed by law enforcement on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Adams’ body was found in a field west of Canton near Highway 243. Justice of the Peace, Don Ashlock, has ordered an autopsy to determine how Adams died.

Officials said she was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 19 but was last seen in the area of Canton on Sept. 12.

“We wish to thank the Canton Police Department, the Canton Independent School District Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens and K-9 who assisted in the search with personnel, drones and tracking dog. We also want to thank the friends of Ms. Adams and the volunteers who came out to assist. We received several telephone calls and messages from the public which provided additional information for the search. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Adams.” Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

Go Back