Stephen F. Austin routs Northern Colorado 48-7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw three touchdown passes and Jerrell Wimbley ran for two scores as Stephen F. Austin rolled to a 48-7 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks evened their record at 2-2 by amassing 509 total yards of offense while their defense smothered the Bears’ passing game, allowing just 18 net yards.

Vidlak capped an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive by throwing 20 yards to Kylon Harris barely two minutes into the game and Wimbley capped a four-play, 67-yard drive by scoring from the 1 to make it 14-0 after a quarter. Vidlak bracketed TD passes to Jordan Nabors and Rohan Fluellen around Wimbley’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Darius Stewart broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run for Northern Colorado’s lone score to open the second half.

Vidlak finished 16-of-26 passing for 219 yards. Jaylen Jenkins carried six times for 80 yards and a touchdown and Qualan Jones added 79 yards on 10 carries.

Kia’i Keone completed 10 of 14 passes for 20 yards for Northern Colorado (0-4), adding 76 yards rushing on 17 carries. Stewart added 61 yards on nine carries as the Bears amassed 224 yards on 45 carries.

