Adult passenger of child driver arrested after alcohol, drugs found

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2024 at 5:16 pm

RUSK COUNTY — A woman was arrested on Saturday after deputies found her to be the passenger of a 12-year-old behind the wheel during a traffic stop, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office and our news partner KETK, around 11 p.m. deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 201 for reckless driving.

“During the traffic investigation a 12-year-old juvenile was found to be operating the motor vehicle with an adult later identified as Holly Riehl, 39 of Henderson, seated in the front passenger seat,” officials said.

The child was found on top of a cushion and jacket to better see over the vehicle’s steering wheel, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Riehl was found in possession of an open alcohol container and deputies observed as she attempted to discard a plastic bag of cocaine. Rusk County Child Protective Services was called and the child was released at the scene to a family member, the sheriff’s office said.

Riehl was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, endangering a child, tampering with physical evidence, two traffic offenses and a liquor violation. She is being held at the Rusk County Jail on a total $40,500 bond.

