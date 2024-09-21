Harris accepts CNN offer for second presidential debate on Oct. 23

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2024 at 1:19 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday she has accepted an offer from CNN for a second presidential debate against former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23.

Harris said in a statement on X that she accepted the offer for the debate and called on her opponent to accept as well.

"I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me," she said in her post.

The Harris campaign challenged Trump to another debate less than an hour after the Sept. 10 ABC News presidential debate ended. However, Trump said in a statement that he would not participate in another debate against Harris. He has not publicly responded to the CNN offer.

The October CNN debate would have the same rules as the debate in June that the network held between Trump and President Joe Biden, according to Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon. That includes no audience and the microphones would be muted when one candidate isn't speaking, sources with knowledge of the rules told ABC News.

The debate would take place long after early voting begins in several states across the country. A debate between vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance is scheduled for Oct. 1 on CBS.

"It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate," O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. adding that "debates offer a unique chance for voters to see the candidates side by side and take stock of their competing visions for America."

