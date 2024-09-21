Henderson ISD warns families after student contracts bacterial meningitis

Posted/updated on: September 21, 2024 at 7:12 am

HENDERSON — Henderson Independent School District officials announced that a student contracted bacterial meningitis and families should take proactive measures to ensure safety. According to our news partner KETK, the district said they were notified that a high school student has a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis, an infection that affects the brain and spinal cord which can be life-threatening. Henderson ISD is asking families to join in their efforts to ensure safety and health of all students.

Bacterial meningitis spreads though close contact such as sneezing, coughing and drink sharing, the district said. Early symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, confusion, sensitivity to light, severe headache and nausea.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are critical. Bacterial meningitis can be life-threatening, but with prompt care, it is treatable,” the district said.

Most students receive a bacterial meningitis vaccine around the age of 11 and Henderson ISD said children should be reminded to frequently handwash and not share personal items like water bottles.

Henderson ISD said local health authorities were notified and they have followed their recommendation of enhanced cleaning. District officials said they are monitoring students and staff for signs of illness.

“Our thoughts remain with the student and wish them a speedy recovery,” Henderson ISD said.

