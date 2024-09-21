Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) plans to return for MNF

ByBEN BABY

September 20, 2024, 5:09 PM

CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals’ top wide receivers is eyeing his season debut.

Cincinnati wideout Tee Higgins said that he is planning on playing against the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” Higgins, who has missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, said that he feels 100% healthy and he should be able to play at full strength.

“I feel great,” Higgins said after Friday’s practice. “Obviously, unfortunate with the injury, sat out the first two weeks but finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go.”

He felt good going through warmups before last week’s game against Kansas City. However, he wanted to be cautious so he can operate at a full workload whenever he stepped onto the field.

Higgins has been limited at practice throughout this week, including Friday’s practice. However, the fifth-year receiver noted that the prep for Washington (1-1) has gone well and he has gotten enough plays to feel good and be ready for the primetime performance.

Higgins, who has amassed over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four NFL seasons, had a solid training camp before he suffered the hamstring injury on Sept. 5, a few days before the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Last week, Higgins told ESPN that the injury was worse than initially feared after there was a further evaluation. He maintained that stance on Friday and added that it was a disappointing turn of events because it was such a point of emphasis for him leading up to the start of the season.

“That’s why I was so bummed out that it happened because it was something I focused on this offseason for it not to happen, and it did, but I’m back now so it’s cool,” Higgins said.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is among those thrilled that Higgins could be back on Monday. Chase is looking forward to seeing less attention from opposing defenses. Chase is frequently double-teamed as he was against Kansas City, when he had four catches on five targets for 35 yards in the loss.

Chase is hopeful Higgins brings a much-needed boost for a Bengals team looking for its first win of the season after the fifth 0-2 start in the past six seasons.

“I feel like we need a win, just put under our belt just so we can feel relaxed, and just get a win at home,” Chase said. “I think that’s another good thing that’ll be good for us. And having a full offense back as one whole unit, finally, I think that would be good for us.”

It is also beneficial for Higgins, too. He and the Bengals have failed to come to an agreement on a long-term extension in each of the past two seasons. Cincinnati placed the one-year franchise tag on him for this year, which makes him a free agent at the end of the season.

He said he’s not putting any extra emphasis on having a big season that could set up a financial windfall.

“I don’t really look at it that way,” Higgins said when asked about the situation. “I’ve just got to go out and be me and play my game, and the rest will take care of itself.”

