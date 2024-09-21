Seahawks’ Walker doubtful vs. Dolphins; Nwosu, Fant ruled out

September 21, 2024

By BRADY HENDERSON

September 20, 2024

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker III is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins as he continues to deal with an oblique injury that sidelined him in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

But coach Mike Macdonald said he’s “very optimistic” that Walker will return in Week 4, noting the running back will benefit from having an extra day before Seattle plays the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

The Seahawks will be without at least two other starters Sunday against Miami, with outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and right tackle George Fant (knee) both ruled out. Another starter, inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), is listed as doubtful.

Nwosu will miss a third straight week because of the MCL sprain he suffered in the Seahawks’ final preseason game. Macdonald said Nwosu is optimistic about playing next week and is “progressing really quickly.”

Walker went down in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ opener and missed their win over the Patriots on Sunday. He was listed as limited Friday in his first practice since suffering the injury.

“Progress,” Macdonald said. “Not looking great right now for the game with Ken Walker, but he’s working his tail off, getting better.”

Zach Charbonnet started against the Patriots and played all but three of the Seahawks’ 70 offensive snaps. He finished with 69 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches. No other Seattle running back got a carry or a target.

Kenny McIntosh is the Seahawks’ No. 3 running back. They have George Holani and Brittain Brown on their practice squad, though Holani has an ankle injury.

Macdonald sounded optimistic that outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder) and wide receiver/kickoff returner Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot) will play Sunday despite all three being listed as questionable.

Mafe was limited the past two days after not practicing Wednesday.

“He’s trending positively,” Macdonald said. “Looked good today, so we’ll kind of monitor it over the next couple of days, but it looks good with Boye.”

Outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) are also questionable.

