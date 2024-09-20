Today is Friday September 20, 2024
Rusk County woman arrested for alcohol, drug, child endangerment

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 6:41 pm
Rusk County woman arrested for alcohol, drug, child endangermentRUSK COUNTY – A Henderson woman was arrested on after deputies found her to be the passenger of a 12-year-old behind the wheel during a traffic stop, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our news partner KETK, Rusk County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle late Saturday night, September 14, on County Road 201 in Henderson for reckless driving.

Officers found 39-year-old Holly Riehl of Henderson in the front passenger seat. However, operating the vehicle was a 12-year-old child. The juvenile was seated on a cushion and jacket to better see the steering wheel and control console. The sheriff’s office said Riehl was found in possession of an open alcohol container and deputies saw she attempted to toss a plastic bag of cocaine.

Riehl was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, endangering a child, tampering with physical evidence, two traffic offenses and a liquor violation. She is being held at the Rusk County Jail on a bond totaling $40,500. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said county child protective services was called and the child was released to a family member.



