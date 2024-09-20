TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on Gentry Parkway in Tyler causes lane closures

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 6:32 pm

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on Gentry Parkway in Tyler causes lane closures – The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes after a major crash on W. Gentry Parkway and Border Avenue. All eastbound W. Gentry Parkway lanes are closed between Border Avenue and Bois D’Arc Avenue.



According to our news partner KETK, Sergeant Jessica L. Doughten said officers are currently on the scene and, “This is still an active scene, police are in the roadway directing traffic,” Doughten said. “Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.”

