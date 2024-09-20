Rusk sawmill worker awarded $4.5M after losing hand in mill accident

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 2:41 pm

TYLER – Jerry Thomas, from Rusk, was awarded $4.5 million in a lawsuit after an accident that cost him his hand, according to our news partner KETK.

In a release from the office of Daniel Gibbins, the lead attorney for Thomas, the lawsuit against Antonio Munoz Asseradero LLC over safety concerns at the sawmill found that unsafe working conditions were the cause of an accident that resulted in the loss of Thomas’ hand.

“This verdict reflects the seriousness of Jerry Thomas’s injury and the negligence that caused it,” Gibbins said. “Justice has been served for Mr. Thomas, and we are proud to have helped him secure the compensation he needs to rebuild his life after this tragic incident.”

