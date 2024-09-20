Tyler Parks and Rec to host Movies in the Park

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 2:29 pm

TYLER – Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is again hosting Movies in the Park this fall. The Parks Department has shown 134 movies to date. The Movies in the Park program is a free movie for families and individuals to enjoy at Bergfeld Park, located at 1510 S. College Ave, Faulkner Park, located at 410 Cumberland Rd, and the Tyler Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Dr. Three movies will be hosted starting Oct 5. Come out and see these classics!

Movies in the Park fall schedule:

Bergfeld Park Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. – Hocus Pocus, rated PG.

Faulkner Park Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. – Bad News Bears, rated PG-13.

Tyler Rose Garden (Queen’s Court) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. – Elf, rated PG.

The Movies in the Park program is made possible in part through sponsors with the Tyler Parks and Rec department. The fall season sponsors include Southside Bank, and more sponsors are needed!

For more information or questions, please contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 531-1374 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.

