AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, plans a two-day campaign swing in Texas beginning Monday to take part in a get-out-the-vote rally and to raise money on behalf of Democrats in advance of the Nov. 5 election. The rally, scheduled Monday in San Antonio, will be joined by with the city’s mayor, Ron Nirenberg, as well as former Mayor Julia´n Castro and his twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. Tuesday’s events will include stops in Austin and in Houston. The venues and programs were not publicly announced Thursday. Republicans, who hold all statewide offices in Texas and majorities in both chamber of the Legislature, said the visit by the husband of the Democratic presidential nominee would do little to change the political landscape in the state. “We welcome Doug Emhoff wasting time by visiting Texas,” said state GOP Chairman Abraham George in a statement. “Texas is, and will remain solidly Republican. We are well on our way to knocking on over 100,000 doors in targeted flippable races.”

With national polls showing the presidential race neck-and-neck, top Texas Democrats have said the ticket of Harris and vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were unlikely to expend significant resources in the state that is widely expected to remain in the GOP column in November. University of Texas at San Antonio political science professor Jon Taylor, however, said Emhoff’s visit makes at least some political sense, if for no other reason than to tap the checking accounts of the state’s Democratic donors for money that could be spent in the swing states that will likely decide the election. “I would say he’s definitely (coming) here to raise money, definitely to help down-ballot races, given that a lot of polling shows (Democratis U.S. Senate nominee Colin) Allred within 10 to 5 points of Ted Cruz,” Taylor said, referring to the incumbent two-term Republican senator. Among other well-known Democrats who will be joining Emhoff, two Democratic state House candidates running in Republican-held but competitive districts anchored in San Antonio are also scheduled to be part of Monday’s program. Democrat Kristian Carranza, a political newcomer, is challenging two-term Republican John Lujan in House District 118. Lujan scratched out his 2022 victory by fewer than 2,000 votes in the race that drew about 50,000 people to the polls. Laurel Jordan Swift, also a Democratic first-time candidate, will face Republican Marc LaHood, who ousted ousted three-term Republican Steve Allison in District 121 in the GOP primary. Allison won reelection by a more comfortable 5-point margin two years ago.

