Tennessee man leads deputies on multi-county pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 8:47 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – A Tennessee man who led Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a multi-county pursuit Tuesday morning was found with a firearm and marijuana. According to the sheriff’s office and our news partner KETK, a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding 2020 Toyota at around 7:15 a.m. on US 259 near Central Heights school zone. The driver identified as 41-year-old Christopher Michael Chaney, of Ashland City, Tennessee, fled and reached speeds of 120 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Nacogdoches Police Department officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers reportedly assisted in the pursuit as Chaney continued to flee toward Garrison on U.S. 59.

“As the pursuit continued, Chaney was observed throwing several items from the vehicle along U.S. 59,” the NCSO said.

As the chase extended into Timpson, Shelby County law enforcement also assisted. Chaney finally surrendered to law enforcement near the intersection of State Highway 87 and FM 415, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies retraced the route, and found suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills and a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said. “When Chaney’s vehicle was searched, an additional 1.8 pounds of marijuana was discovered in two packages.”

According to officials, Chaney told deputies he threw the drugs out of the vehicle during the pursuit “because he knew he was in Texas where the laws were strict.”

Chaney was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a total bond of $90,000 at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Go Back