Tyler mother seeks answers 8 years after son’s death

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2024 at 8:42 am

SMITH COUNTY — Nearly a decade after her son was killed, a Tyler Mother is still looking for answers. For eight years, Mary Moore, mother of Steven Ray Smith who was killed in September of 2016, has been searching and hoping for answers. “I can’t sleep at night because I miss him,” Moore said. “It’s the worst thing that a mother can feel, like a black hole in your heart.”

According to our news partner KETK, in 2016 Aisha McGee and Steven Smith were shot to death outside of a now closed club in northwest Tyler. Tyler police officer Andy Erbaugh served as one of the responding detectives on the case. “On September 18th, 2016, at around 2:44 in the morning,” Erbaugh said. “No witnesses except for one stayed on scene and we found that two people had been shot and killed.”

He said unfortunately they still don’t have a suspect, leaving the families lost for answers.

“We just want justice for our kids,” Moore said. “We are not resting, surely they’re not resting because they ain’t got justice either. It’s not fair, it’s not.”

Rusk County authorities seek help after several vehicle burglaries

Smith was in the marines before his death, now his mother is pleading for anyone who might have answers to step forward.

“That’s all I’m asking, if y’all know anything please come forward, please that’s all I’m asking,” Moore said.

Smith’s loved ones said their hope will never fade and they hope to finally have peace in this horrible situation that has devastated their families.

“The person who killed our son is still out there,” Moore said. “They are still out there.”

Tyler police ask that anyone who may know anything about the murder of McGee and Smith to call the police department at 903-537-1000.

Go Back