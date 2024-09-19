Coming soon to your town.

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 5:02 pm

One of the fact-check moments in last week’s debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris occurred when Trump talked about Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

ABC moderator David Muir was quick to challenge Trump’s assertion (even though that wasn’t Muir’s job) while Kamala Harris stood by making a grand show of derisive laughter.

I wish Trump hadn’t gone there. His raising of the topic was an unforced error. Whether Haitian migrants are eating the domesticated pets of Springfield or not (disgusting as that is) isn’t really the point.

The point is that there is exactly zero chance that Haitian migrants could eat the cats and dogs of Springfield, Ohio if the Haitian migrants weren’t there in the first place.

Trump’s casting of the problem in terms of migrant carnism served only to validate the criticisms of the media and of Trump haters while letting Harris off the hook for the knowable consequences attendant to airlifting thousands of poor, unvetted migrants into a small town in the heartland. The problems now on display in Springfield are a manifestation of a much larger humanitarian problem that was intentionally created by the administration in which Kamala Harris currently serves.

A much more pertinent angle – and thus an angle never explored by the two partisan hacks from ABC that were “moderating” the debate – is how the Biden administration justifies dropping 20,000 unvetted migrants into a community of just 58,000.

There’s no dismissing that with derisive laughter. There’s no need for a David Muir “fact check.” The fact isn’t disputed.

Imagine if you woke up one morning to find that one of every four people living in your town was poor, unemployed, unable to speak the language, untethered to the norms and customs of your community and completely dependent upon your tax money for the necessities of life?

What if suddenly the number of students in your kid’s already overburdened classroom expanded by a third – and none of them spoke English?

New York City mayor Eric Adams never misses an opportunity to tell you that his city is being pushed to its limits under the strain of feeding and housing 67,000 illegal migrants. What if it were four million, the number in Springfield, OH scaled up to the native population of New York? How loudly would Eric Adams be squealing then?

It isn’t about eating dogs and cats. It’s about the fact that no nation that wants to call itself sovereign can permit millions of people to come in unvetted with no thought given as to the impact.

The simple truth is that Kamala Harris couldn’t care less about the problems that 20,000 Haitian migrants have visited upon Springfield, OH. Neither could David Muir. Muir and Harris care only about electing Harris.

But you and I and every sane person you know should care. Because the consequences of Biden administration immigration policy now being felt in Springfield, Ohio are coming to communities across the country if Kamala Harris wins the election.

