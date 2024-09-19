Man found guilty of killing local pastor

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 4:25 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report a jury found 25-year-old Mytrez Woolen guilty of killing Starrville Methodist Church pastor Mark McWilliams on Thursday.

After deliberating for roughly three hours, the jury returned the verdict. The trial started on Monday and both sides made their closing arguments Thursday morning.

Woolen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Woolen was accused of hiding out in the church overnight in January 2021 after running from police, then shooting the pastor, grazing his wife with a bullet and shooting another parishioner several times. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder in April 2021.

