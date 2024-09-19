Longview Workforce Center will get a new home

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 4:25 pm

Longview – Workforce Solutions East Texas has announced the relocation of its workforce center to the Park Place Shopping Center just west of Gilmer Road, at 1905 W. Loop 281, Suite 40. The business hours will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Longview Workforce Center will open on October 1, 2024.

Workforce Solutions East Texas provides no-cost recruitment and employment services to businesses and job seekers in the East Texas area. The new facility is 25,712-square-feet. The Workforce Solutions East Texas Board approved entering a five-year lease term with five one-year extension options.

The current Workforce Solutions East Texas, Longview office at 209 S. Center Street will be closed from September 23 to 30, 2024, to prepare for the move. During this time, staff will serve customers virtually by calling 1-844-ETWORKS.

