Judge agrees to push Hunter Biden’s sentencing in gun case to Dec. 4

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 2:51 pm
(WILMINGTON, Del.) -- The federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden's conviction in Delaware on gun charges agreed Thursday to push back his sentencing date three weeks, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4, granting a request by President Joe Biden's son to allow more time for his attorneys to gather materials for his sentencing memorandum.

In their request this week to delay the sentencing, attorneys for Hunter Biden invoked the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5 as one reason for the request.

"Several people who plan to submit letters to both Courts as part of sentencing memoranda for Mr. Biden are short of time because they are presently involved in government work and travel with the current Administration, or are involved in the 2024 presidential campaign," attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden also suggested that they may have "in-person witnesses" prepared to testify on his behalf, including some who "may not be available until after November 5 and the events that could occur right after that date."

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss' office had opposed the motion to reschedule sentencing.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

Earlier this month, in a separate case, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

