Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and more in store for ‘Black Mirror’ season 7

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 1:20 pm
Plemons - VALERIE MACON / AFP

As part of its Geeked Week festivities, Netflix has teased the star-studded seventh installment of its out-there sci-fi anthology Black Mirror

Paul Giamatti and Jesse Plemons will be featured, as will Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Emma Corrin, the latter of whom played the heavy in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also appearing will be Peter CapaldiAwkwafinaMilanka BrooksPatsy FerranCristin Milioti and
Chris O'Dowd, among others. 

The streaming service teases that one of the six new episodes will revisit the Star Trek-like season 4 opener "USS Callister."

This time around, Plemons plays Robert Daly, "a brilliant but troubled" video game programmer who is so "unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company [he] creates a simulated reality within the game." 

Netflix says Daly gives himself "the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship ... leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures." 

"Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things take an unexpected and sinister turn," Netflix continues. 

Other episodes for the 2025 season are still under wraps.

