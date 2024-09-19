Pursuit of wanted man leads to meth bust

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – The arrest documents of a Tyler man who led deputies on a motorcycle chase Tuesday morning depict an aggravated robbery days before. According to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Charles Griffith was arrested after evading deputies and on an active warrant. Police were called to a home on Highway 271 where the caller claimed multiple men broke into her house, and Griffith pointed it at her. The other people attempted to steal her TV. The following Tuesday, authorities began pursuing Griffith while on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. An affidavit reported he even went into oncoming traffic to avoid police. After an on-foot chase, police were able to detain Griffith and find a digital scale, a medical vial, a pill bottle with three white pills inside, a water bottle, blue candy, a wallet, a pink lighter, a rubber hose and a plastic bag with 120 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack. Griffith was booked into the Smith County Jail and charged for aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on a combined bond of $1,850,000.

